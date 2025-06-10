LEBEC, Calif. (KERO) — Fire crews are working hard to stay on top of recent grassfires



County firefighters are keeping pace with various grass and vegetation fires

Capt Andrew Freeborn said crews work throughout the winter to prepare for the high fire danger months

There is no 'fire season', it's all year long

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In the wake of the 'Fort Fire', Capt. Andrew Freeborn with the Kern County Fire Department stopped by Studio B on Monday to recap the latest vegetation fire, while also discussing efforts to mitigate high risk areas and continually having to put on the plea to add defensible space to your property.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

