Fire crews are working hard to stay on top of recent grassfires

Capt. Andrew Freeborn expressed some frustration over residents who don't do more to create defensible space for fire crews
K.C. Fire Captain Andrew Freeborn joined 23ABC in the studio on Monday, June 9th, to talk about the recent grassfires and controlled burns to try and mitigate the potential for bigger fires as we head into the summer months.
Kern County Fire getting the 'drop' on recent fires
  • County firefighters are keeping pace with various grass and vegetation fires
  • Capt Andrew Freeborn said crews work throughout the winter to prepare for the high fire danger months
  • There is no 'fire season', it's all year long

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
In the wake of the 'Fort Fire', Capt. Andrew Freeborn with the Kern County Fire Department stopped by Studio B on Monday to recap the latest vegetation fire, while also discussing efforts to mitigate high risk areas and continually having to put on the plea to add defensible space to your property.

