Fire crews show dangers of dry Christmas trees in safety demo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Fire and Bakersfield Fire crews teamed up Thursday to demonstrate just how dangerous a dry Christmas tree can be during the holiday season.

The annual Christmas tree fire safety demonstration gives the public a firsthand look at how quickly a tree can ignite and how fast flames can spread inside a home during the holidays.

"Probably the most common fire we see are unattended fires, warming fires, and then also space heaters," said Alexander Clark of the Bakersfield Fire Department.

Clark emphasized that while space heaters have improved in safety features, proper precautions remain essential.

"Space heaters have come a long way in their safety, but we still remind everyone to please keep everything three feet away from any space heater, any fireplace, any heater in general," Clark said.

Firefighters conduct this demonstration to emphasize the importance of watering your live Christmas tree daily, keeping it away from heat sources, and unplugging decorative lights before going to bed or leaving home.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

