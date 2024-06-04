Fire in Downtown Bakersfield destroys former antique store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 3-alarm structure fire destroyed a former antique shop in Downtown Bakersfield.

Fire crews responded to the building that used to be the Great American Antique Shop around 11:40 Monday night.

According to the Bakersfield Fire Department around 14 to 15 fire engines from both Kern and Bakersfield Fire Departments were on scene to put out the fire.

"The reports were that we had fire through the roof, so we had a really developed fire already when the firefighters got on scene,” said Battalion Chief Tim Ortiz with BFD.

The fire caused a large power outage in Downtown and Central Bakersfield due to down power lines.

PG&E has since restored power to those areas.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Ortiz asks that if anyone has any information call BFD at 661-326-3691.

Callers can remain anonymous.

