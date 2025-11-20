Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Fire officials warn of deep-frying dangers ahead of holiday

Kitchen fires are the leading cause of house fires on Thanksgiving Day, officials say
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Frozen Turkey + Hot Oil = FIRE DISASTER! Bakersfield Demo Shows Why
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fire departments in Bakersfield and Kern County demonstrated the serious fire hazards of deep-frying frozen turkeys on Wednesday, just days before Thanksgiving.

The annual demonstration took place at the Olive Drive Fire Training facility, where officials showed how dropping a frozen turkey into hot oil can create dangerous kitchen fires.

"So just like in your kitchen, if you have a fire, put the lid back on, turn the fire off, and step away, let it cool down," said Alexander Clark, Bakersfield Fire Department public information officer.

"If it does boil over and catch fire, make sure you have a hose nearby to put the fire out. Don't put water directly into the pot, but use the hose nearby to stop the fire that's spreading, and then have a fire extinguisher if you have one," said Clark.

Officials called the demonstration a valuable teaching moment for the community about preventing kitchen fires, which are the leading cause of house fires on Thanksgiving Day.

The safety demonstration comes as families across Kern County prepare for the holiday, with many planning to deep-fry their Thanksgiving turkeys.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

11/20/2025

Rain

56° / 48°

100%

Friday

11/21/2025

Partly Cloudy

59° / 46°

19%

Saturday

11/22/2025

Partly Cloudy

63° / 45°

7%

Sunday

11/23/2025

Mostly Sunny

66° / 46°

6%

Monday

11/24/2025

Mostly Sunny

64° / 46°

6%

Tuesday

11/25/2025

Partly Cloudy

61° / 44°

11%

Wednesday

11/26/2025

Partly Cloudy

61° / 45°

6%

Thursday

11/27/2025

Partly Cloudy

64° / 46°

5%