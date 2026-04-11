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Firefighters are currently battling an active, ongoing fire on Washington Street in East Bakersfield

Structure fire in East Bakersfield
Mike Hart
Structure fire in East Bakersfield
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Firefighters are battling a structure fire in East Bakersfield.

According to Pulse Point, the fire was reported at 2:06 p.m. at 99 Washington St. Crews are currently working to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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