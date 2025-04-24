BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — First 100 days for Rep. Vince Fong



Fong was first elected to fill the remaining term for Kevin McCarthy, who resigned following his removal as House Speaker.

Vince Fong worked for McCarthy before winning a seat in California's Assembly

He decided to run for Congress after he had already filed to seek re-election to the Assembly

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Congressman Vince Fong dropped by the 23ABC studios on Thursday, April 17th, to talk about his personal first 100 days, and what a ride it's been for this Representative in his first full term in the House. He also commented on the wild ride under President Trump in the first few months, touching on the budget, Medicaid and connecting with constituents as a member of Congress.

