First 100 days for Rep. Vince Fong

Freshman Congressman reflects on his first 100 days in office, challenges, and victories
Rep. Vince Fong is a freshman Congressman in Washington, DC, even though he served out the rest of Kevin McCarthy's term when the former House Speaker resigned in December 2023. Fong took a moment to reflect on the chaos in Congress over the last few months, touching on various issues.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — First 100 days for Rep. Vince Fong

  • Fong was first elected to fill the remaining term for Kevin McCarthy, who resigned following his removal as House Speaker.
  • Vince Fong worked for McCarthy before winning a seat in California's Assembly
  • He decided to run for Congress after he had already filed to seek re-election to the Assembly

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
Congressman Vince Fong dropped by the 23ABC studios on Thursday, April 17th, to talk about his personal first 100 days, and what a ride it's been for this Representative in his first full term in the House. He also commented on the wild ride under President Trump in the first few months, touching on the budget, Medicaid and connecting with constituents as a member of Congress.

