First Books in Motion performance of the season brings a little magic to Beale Memorial Library

Books in Motion is a partnership with Kern Dance Alliance and Kern County Libraries to encourage kids to read over the summer, and hopefully spark a lifelong love of reading. 23ABC is a sponsor of Books in Motion.

Dozens of families beat the heat at Beale Memorial Library downtown on Monday for the first Books in Motion performance of the summer. Civic Dance Center rang in the eighth Books in Motion season, bringing the story of Peter Pan to life.

“It's a really amazing experience because it’s what I love," Olivia Osman said. "It’s very exciting and I can’t wait.”

As families filed into the library’s auditorium, Olivia Osman and Chloe Bickford prepared to kick off the 2024 Books in Motion season.

“I love to be able to do this for the community," Osman said.

“And I love being able to use dance, which is something that I love, to inspire young children,” Bickford said.

Books in Motion combines dance with stories to encourage young readers to pick up a book over the summer.

Since 2016, Kern Dance Alliance says the Books in Motion program has given away more than 6,500 free books, and this year, they’re continuing to inspire reading by making it accessible for all.

Civic Dance Center’s choreography brought the story off of the page and onto the stage.

“Being able to dance for an audience of children with my friends being able to get us all here and do something we love for a community that we love,” Bickford said.

Olivia says she’s performed with Books in Motion before, and she enjoys seeing the kids get excited about the stories.

“And show the incredible art that is dancing and how we can promote reading and dance in this community,” said Osman.

There are plenty of chances to catch a Books in Motion performance across the Kern County Libraries this month. The full schedule can be found here. For more information on the Books in Motion program, click here.

