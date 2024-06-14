First ever Pride Health Symposium kicks off Friday at Bakersfield College

The Center says the first annual Pride Health Symposium at Bakersfield College addresses disparities in healthcare and it provides an opportunity for people to learn more about health equity in Kern.



Video shows members of The Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity, and representatives from the Bakersfield American Indian Health Project, discussing the event live at Bakersfield College with 23ABC's Grace Laverriere.

The Pride Health Symposium runs Friday, June 14, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and more information on the event can be found on The Center's website.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In honor of Pride Month, The Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity hosted its first-ever Pride Health Symposium. They say the event is in partnership with the Bakersfield American Indian Health Project, Bakersfield College, Kern County Public Health and other community partners.

The symposium seeks to address health equity concerns in Kern County, including disparities in health care for members of the LGBTQ+ community. The Center says the event will feature educational workshops and discussions for people looking to learn more about making healthcare more equitable in Kern County. They say although this is the first year the event has happened, they hope to make it a tradition for years to come.

