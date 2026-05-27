Five arrested for reckless motorcycle riding at Bakersfield park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Five people were arrested Monday for reckless riding at the Park at Riverwalk in Bakersfield after their actions disrupted Memorial Day gatherings.

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested four adults and one juvenile. Officers also impounded their motorcycles.

BPD said it is receiving more complaints about illegal gas and electric motorcycles in public spaces. The department said it will continue enforcing traffic laws to keep families safe.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

