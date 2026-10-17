Foothill High football game ends early after medical emergency on East High sideline in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A crucial game for the Foothill High School Trojans came to an abrupt end before halftime after an apparent medical emergency on East High's sideline stopped play.

The Trojans had just taken a commanding 17-0 lead against the Blades, with less than two minutes remaining before halftime. But the game came to an abrupt end following a medical emergency on the visitors' sideline, confirmed by the Kern County Fire Department.

An ambulance drove onto the track near the 40-yard line, followed by Kern County Fire Department vehicles.

A Foothill player and a person on East High's sideline told me a member of the visiting team's staff collapsed after what they believed was a heart attack. However, authorities have not confirmed those details or released information about the person's condition.

After the person was taken away by ambulance, players, cheerleaders, and coaches from both teams gathered at midfield for a prayer.

The game did not resume, with Foothill leading 17-0. A Foothill player told me the game was declared final, with the Trojans taking the win.

That victory would be crucial for Foothill, after the team was forced to forfeit all seven of its previous wins due to eligibility violations involving two players.

The Trojans must win both of their last two games in order to make the playoffs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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