Foothill High School Football forfeits all seven wins

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Foothill High School’s football team had a perfect record of 7-0. But all seven of those wins have now been forfeited.

Foothill High School was sanctioned by the California Interscholastic Federation for playing two ineligible players in its first seven football games of the season. Foothill Athletic Director Mike Biezard told 23ABC that the players were initially deemed eligible by the CIF, but on Tuesday, the school received a letter from the CIF deeming the players ineligible, and Foothill was forced to forfeit their wins.

Biezard told us that schools do not verify residential information provided by the parents and guardians. The CIF verifies that information. It remains unclear why the CIF opened an investigation on Foothill's now-ineligible players, and no other information remains available to protect the privacy of the boys and the family.

Foothill kicker told 23ABC “I feel like it's not right just to go to high schools and ruin their seasons. I feel like they should just let kids play ball."

Community members are disappointed that the entire football team is paying the price.

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