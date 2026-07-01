Former CSUB basketball assistant coach Kevin Mays takes plea deal in pimping and child pornography case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kevin Mays, the former assistant basketball coach at California State University, Bakersfield accepted a plea deal on Wednesday, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

The district attorney's office says Mays pled to pimping, possession of child or youth pornography, and possession of a controlled substance with a firearm.

Mays is facing up to four years in prison and having to register as a sex offender for life, according to the district attorney's office.

Mays was arrested in September of 2025 and arraigned on charges of pimping, pandering, possession of assault weapons, and drug possession, according to court records. Just days later, Mays was also arraigned on charges of possession of child pornography.

Mays is scheduled to be sentenced on July 30th.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

