Former CSUB softball players file lawsuit against university and coach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two former California State University, Bakersfield softball players have filed a lawsuit against the university, the CSU Board of Trustees and a former softball coach, according to an announcement made by the university Wednesday afternoon.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County, though specific details about the allegations have not been disclosed by the university.

CSUB President Vernon B. Harper Jr. responded to the legal action in a statement released Wednesday.

"We take the concerns raised by current and former students seriously and will fully cooperate in the legal proceedings," Harper said. "As CSUB reviews the filing, we pledge to be open and transparent throughout the process and provide more information when we are able to do so, in accordance with privacy laws in place to protect current and former students."

Harper emphasized the university's commitment to student welfare moving forward.

"Our mission and focus remain on providing a safe and welcoming space for our students, where they can flourish and thrive through the power of education," Harper said.

The university has not provided additional details about the nature of the allegations or the timeline of events that led to the lawsuit.

