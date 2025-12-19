Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former Kern County supervisor granted mental health diversion in his legal case

Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner was granted mental health diversion in his legal case stemming from 2024 where he was accused of sexual assault against one of his children.

During his court appearance on Friday, the judge in the case granted the mental health diversion, which could result in no jail time for Scrivner. He instead may receive mental health treatment and his case could also be dismissed if he follows the program.

Scrivner was arrested at his Tehachapi home in April 2024, facing five felony accusations, including three for child cruelty and two assault weapons charges.

Everything regarding the case expect the criminal complaint sent by the CA Attorney General Office has been sealed, meaning no information will be provided.

This is a developing story.

