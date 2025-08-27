Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Former Kern County Supervisor's court hearing delayed to October

Zack Scrivner faces five felony charges including willful cruelty to a child and possession of an assault rifle following search of his Tehachapi home.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Former Kern County Supervisor's court hearing delayed amid felony charges
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner's court hearing has been postponed to Oct. 16 after it was originally scheduled for Tuesday morning to set a preliminary hearing date.

Scrivner faces five felony charges, including willful cruelty to a child and possession of an assault rifle.

The charges stem from a search of Scrivner's Tehachapi home in April of last year. Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said Scrivner was stabbed following an accusation of sexually assaulting one of his own children.

Scrivner's attorney H.A. Sala has denied the sexual assault claims.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

08/26/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 73°

15%

Wednesday

08/27/2025

Mostly Clear

100° / 71°

0%

Thursday

08/28/2025

Mostly Clear

97° / 71°

0%

Friday

08/29/2025

Clear

99° / 73°

0%

Saturday

08/30/2025

Clear

100° / 74°

0%

Sunday

08/31/2025

Clear

102° / 75°

1%

Monday

09/01/2025

Clear

102° / 72°

0%

Tuesday

09/02/2025

Clear

98° / 71°

0%