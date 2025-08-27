Former Kern County Supervisor's court hearing delayed to October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner's court hearing has been postponed to Oct. 16 after it was originally scheduled for Tuesday morning to set a preliminary hearing date.

Scrivner faces five felony charges, including willful cruelty to a child and possession of an assault rifle.

The charges stem from a search of Scrivner's Tehachapi home in April of last year. Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said Scrivner was stabbed following an accusation of sexually assaulting one of his own children.

Scrivner's attorney H.A. Sala has denied the sexual assault claims.

