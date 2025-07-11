Former Kern County Supervisor's court hearing postponed to August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The status conference hearing for former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner has been postponed again, this time until Tuesday, August 26.

Scrivner faces allegations including child sexual assault. He is charged with 3 counts of willful cruelty of a child and 2 counts of possession of an assault rifle.

The hearing was originally scheduled for early May before being pushed to July 10th, only to be delayed once more.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

