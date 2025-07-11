Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former Kern County Supervisor's court hearing postponed to August

Former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner faces multiple charges including child sexual assault and possession of assault weapons
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The status conference hearing for former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner has been postponed again, this time until Tuesday, August 26.

Scrivner faces allegations including child sexual assault. He is charged with 3 counts of willful cruelty of a child and 2 counts of possession of an assault rifle.

The hearing was originally scheduled for early May before being pushed to July 10th, only to be delayed once more.

