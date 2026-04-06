Four people injured in South Bakersfield shooting as police engage in an active neighborhood standoff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Four people are recovering from gunshot wounds following a shooting that led to an ongoing police standoff in South Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police officers responded to a call around 5 p.m. regarding a shooting near the intersection of Kelso Peak Avenue and Half Dome Way.

Police reported four victims in the shooting. Two victims suffered minor injuries, and two suffered moderate injuries. All four individuals are in stable condition.

Officers remain on the scene in an active standoff. Police have recovered firearms connected to the incident.

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