Free 'Halloweentown' event offers spooky fun for families at Silver Creek Community Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department is inviting families to celebrate Halloween at "Halloweentown," a free community event full of spooky fun and family activities.

The event is happening Friday, Oct. 24, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Silver Creek Community Center on Harris Road.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy a night of Halloween magic.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

