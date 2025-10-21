Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Free 'Halloweentown' event offers spooky fun for families at Silver Creek Community Center

The City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24
23ABC
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department is inviting families to celebrate Halloween at "Halloweentown," a free community event full of spooky fun and family activities.

The event is happening Friday, Oct. 24, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Silver Creek Community Center on Harris Road.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy a night of Halloween magic.

