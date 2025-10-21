Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Free 'Haunted Mansion' screening at Martin Luther King Community Center Wednesday afternoon

Attendees encouraged to bring lawn chairs for event that runs from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 22
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Get ready for a "spooktacular" afternoon at the Martin Luther King Community Center.

The Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department is hosting "Spooktacular Movie Madness," featuring a screening of the Disney film "Haunted Mansion."

The event is happening Wednesday, Oct. 22 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. with free entry for all.

Lawn chairs are encouraged, and floor seating will also be available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

