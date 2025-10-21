Free 'Haunted Mansion' screening at Martin Luther King Community Center Wednesday afternoon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Get ready for a "spooktacular" afternoon at the Martin Luther King Community Center.

The Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department is hosting "Spooktacular Movie Madness," featuring a screening of the Disney film "Haunted Mansion."

The event is happening Wednesday, Oct. 22 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. with free entry for all.

Lawn chairs are encouraged, and floor seating will also be available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

