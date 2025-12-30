Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Free rides available across Kern County for New Year's Eve celebrations

Setareh Law and Golden Empire Transit District provide transportation options to promote safe holiday celebrations
free bus rides
Scripps National
free bus rides
Uber
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County residents have multiple options for free transportation on New Year's Eve as local organizations work to promote safe holiday celebrations.

Setareh Law is offering free Uber rides up to $20 across Kern and other eligible counties in California. The vouchers are available from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

To request a voucher, visit setarehfirm.com. The offer is limited to the first 300 vouchers and riders must be 21 or older. This initiative is part of a community effort to reduce impaired driving and help more people get home safely.

You can sign up for a free Uber ride here.

Golden Empire Transit District will also offer free rides on New Year's Eve through their fixed route and Get-A-Lift para-transit buses. This offer is available to all passengers between 6 and 11 p.m. and is designed to help the community safely celebrate the holiday.

For more information and route operating hours, call 661-869-2438 or visit getbus.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

12/30/2025

Partly Cloudy

56° / 44°

11%

Wednesday

12/31/2025

Cloudy

54° / 51°

24%

Thursday

01/01/2026

AM Showers

60° / 48°

77%

Friday

01/02/2026

Mostly Cloudy

63° / 55°

6%

Saturday

01/03/2026

Showers

59° / 50°

39%

Sunday

01/04/2026

Showers

58° / 48°

47%

Monday

01/05/2026

Mostly Cloudy

58° / 46°

24%

Tuesday

01/06/2026

Showers

53° / 43°

40%