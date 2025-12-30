Free rides available across Kern County for New Year's Eve celebrations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County residents have multiple options for free transportation on New Year's Eve as local organizations work to promote safe holiday celebrations.

Setareh Law is offering free Uber rides up to $20 across Kern and other eligible counties in California. The vouchers are available from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

To request a voucher, visit setarehfirm.com. The offer is limited to the first 300 vouchers and riders must be 21 or older. This initiative is part of a community effort to reduce impaired driving and help more people get home safely.

You can sign up for a free Uber ride here.

Golden Empire Transit District will also offer free rides on New Year's Eve through their fixed route and Get-A-Lift para-transit buses. This offer is available to all passengers between 6 and 11 p.m. and is designed to help the community safely celebrate the holiday.

For more information and route operating hours, call 661-869-2438 or visit getbus.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

