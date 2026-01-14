Free screening aims to educate the community about human trafficking signs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A special film screening, designed to raise awareness about human trafficking, will take place at the Fox Theater in two weeks, featuring a short film and a survivor panel discussion.

Erin Rogers, representing the Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking, discussed the upcoming event during a recent interview. The screening will feature "Removing the Labels," a short film that explores the connections between labor trafficking and forced criminality.

"One of our goals is simply to educate our community on what to look for, what to notice, what to see," Rogers said. "It's happening right in front of us all the time, but we often think, well, that doesn't seem right, but I don't know if that's bad."

The film aims to help community members recognize warning signs of trafficking that might otherwise go unnoticed. Rodgers explained that people often see small indicators but don't realize the larger scope of what they're witnessing.

"You see just that little end of the string. And you go mm something there doesn't look right, and you start to pull, and then you realize it's much more complex than you ever imagined," Rodgers said.

Beyond sex trafficking

While many people associate human trafficking primarily with sex crimes, Rodgers emphasized that the issue encompasses much broader criminal activity, including labor trafficking and sextortion.

"It's about sex trafficking, but it all begins in small things that then lead to greater things," Rodgers said. "Often, some of those greater things are physical assault, murder. I mean, it can get really bad, really quickly."

Sextortion involves criminals using compromising photos or information to coerce victims into compliance, often starting with seemingly minor requests that escalate over time.

Survivor panel discussion

Following the film screening, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a panel discussion featuring survivors whose stories are highlighted in the documentary.

"You'll get to hear firsthand from them how this started? How did this happen? How did you get out?" Rogers said. "You'll have the opportunity to talk to the people who have survived and become victorious, gotten out of it."

The panel is designed to provide community members with direct insights from those who have experienced trafficking situations, helping them better understand warning signs and intervention opportunities.

Daily encounters possible

Rogers believes community members likely encounter potential trafficking situations more frequently than they realize, often in everyday settings.

"I think it could be daily. I really do. I think people could literally be driving down the street and see something and go, That doesn't look right," Rodgers said. "You could be at a massage parlor or a nail salon or something, and you go, this just doesn't feel right, this doesn't seem right, and it's happening right in front of you, and you're just not even aware."

The screening targets various community groups, including teachers, business leaders, church members, and parents who might be in positions to recognize and report suspicious activity.

Event details

The "Night of Truth" screening will take place at the Fox Theater with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the film beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is free, but organizers request that attendees register through Eventbrite by searching for "Night of Truth."

The first 150 attendees will receive complimentary popcorn and soda. The event is organized by the Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking as part of their ongoing community education efforts.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

