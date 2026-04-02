Free tax preparation available for Kern County residents through United Way

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The United Way of Central-Eastern California's VITA program is holding free tax preparation at its Bakersfield office from now through April 15.

This is part of the program's goal to help Kern County residents file their taxes before the tax deadline and bring more money back into the community.

Eric Arias, president of the United Way of Central-Eastern California, highlighted the dedication of the program's volunteers.

"We have volunteers who have come back year after year, some of which have done this for more than 10 years, and I think what's so heartwarming about it is knowing that, one, that we're doing everything that we can to prepare their taxes, obviously for free, making sure that everything is accurate," Arias said.

The organization will also host its annual Tacos & Taxes event on Saturday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South High School.

For more information about the United Way of Central-Eastern California and its program, call 834-1820.

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