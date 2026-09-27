Friends and family gather to celebrate lives of Vanessa, Kylie, and Kloie Wetmore

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Legends Event Center in Northwest Bakersfield was filled with people Saturday to celebrate the lives of Vanessa, Kylie, and Kloie Wetmore, a mother and her two daughters killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 99 in August.

Family members describe the three as loving, free-spirited, and always there for the people around them.

Garrett Wilkinson, a cousin of Kylie and Kloie and nephew of Vanessa, said he grew up close to his cousins, especially Kylie.

"Me and Kylie were best friends from the start. From day one, we were attached to each other's hips, so I miss that connection. Me and Kloie were pretty close, but I miss seeing them, I miss hearing their voices, that kind of stuff." Wilkinson said.

On Aug. 16, the mother and daughters were heading home from a concert in Fresno when their car was hit by a wrong-way driver on Highway 99 near Seventh Standard Road. The Wetmores' car caught fire, and Vanessa, Kylie, and Kloie were all killed.

Investigators identified the wrong-way driver as Jamie Rodriguez, a 44-year-old Tulare man who was taken to the hospital with major injuries following the crash.

The California Highway Patrol says this crash is still under investigation and no arrests have been made, nor have charges been filed.

Wilkinson said how it happened is still difficult to understand.

"How do you get on the wrong side of the freeway? The next day I drove up there and I was just trying to figure it out. How do you do it? That's all I can say is, how do you get on the wrong side of the freeway?" Wilkinson said.

Saturday's gathering was about celebrating the memories the three left behind. A video tribute shared photos and videos from their lives, making many people in attendance emotional.

Their grandmother, Cheryl Gilbride, said seeing so many people show up was beautiful.

"They were very loved. They contributed to the community here, Kloie being a superstar in her high school softball. Kylie was a young adult. They're very loved, and it's what they gave to everyone else." Gilbride said.

The family also thanked the Legends Event Center for its support, including a financial donation to help the family.

The family says the large turnout served as a reminder of how many people Vanessa, Kylie, and Kloie touched during their lives.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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