Fundraising is a 'Scream' in this inaugural fun run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — OK, first of all, you won't be chased by zombies, clowns, or masked villains on October 4th, unless you want to be!! The inaugural Screamer Run is a 5-10K fun run around Cal State Bakersfield with some scary creatures waiting to greet you! Unless you want a twilight stroll around CSUB, you'll receive a special necklace to ward off those creepy crawlers. The funds will help finish the AdaptiSport facility in downtown Bakersfield at the corner of 23rd and Eye Streets. It will be a full-purpose clinic for adults and veterans with disabilities. Go to signup.com to get in on the action!

