Fundraising is a 'Scream' in this inaugural fun run

'Screamer Run' at CSUB on October 4th will raise money for the AdaptiSport facility to benefit adults with disabilities
Yelling for a good cause! The inaugural Screamer Run is Saturday NIGHT at CSUB, raising money for the AdaptiSport facility in downtown Bakersfield to benefit adults with disabilities! Go to runsignup.com to get in on this frightful fun run.
Screamer Run will fund the AdaptiSport clinic for disabled adults
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — OK, first of all, you won't be chased by zombies, clowns, or masked villains on October 4th, unless you want to be!! The inaugural Screamer Run is a 5-10K fun run around Cal State Bakersfield with some scary creatures waiting to greet you! Unless you want a twilight stroll around CSUB, you'll receive a special necklace to ward off those creepy crawlers. The funds will help finish the AdaptiSport facility in downtown Bakersfield at the corner of 23rd and Eye Streets. It will be a full-purpose clinic for adults and veterans with disabilities. Go to signup.com to get in on the action!

