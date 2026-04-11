Garces Memorial hosts annual Play Day for over 250 students with special needs in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Garces Memorial High School lit up with joy during its annual Play Day. Welcoming more than 250 amazing students with special needs from every corner of Kern County. The heartwarming celebration gave these young people the freedom to express themselves fully, surrounded by a safe, supportive and judgment-free community.

The event started in the 1990s with their campus ministry program, welcoming those who are often overlooked for a day of fun and togetherness on campus.

"Everybody wants to have a friend. Sometimes parents of students with special needs worry about their quality of life and what they are going to be able to do. A day like this proves that our kids can do anything and have relationships just like students who don’t have disabilities," Julie Pena Program Coordinator for KCSOS Special Education Programs said.

The school pairs two of its students with each child, giving them two friends who will look after them while they have a ball.

"It’s a really unique experience, and it provides us with an opportunity to make an impact in our community! We learned to treat everybody with kindness. I think that it's important that these students get to experience that too. Living in a world where they can be safe, just free, knowing people will be kind to them," Abby Menta Senor at Garces Memorial said.

Before the event, KCSOS visits the school to teach students how to properly work with the children, making sure they are comfortable for the big day.

"Number one overall, I think it’s important to have fun with the students. Being patient and understanding with them it’s going to take time. You won’t get it on your first try, but once you do it’s the best feeling ever," Jagger Renteria Senor at Garces Memorial said.

"It really is a blessing for all of us to watch our kids become more a leader than they ever knew they could be. What we hope for them is that these lessons are carried out with them throughout life," Lou Ann Durrett Director of Advancement for Garces Memorial High School said.

Organizers say the event opens the eyes of both staff and students, showing them the importance of service in their community.



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