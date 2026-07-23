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GAS LEAK: Coffee Road closed between Stockdale Highway and Truxtun Avenue

Multiple businesses in the area have also closed, including the entire Town and Country Village Shopping Center due to the gas leak.
Bakersfield Fire Department (FILE)
23ABC News
Bakersfield Fire Department (FILE)
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A gas leak has prompted the closure of Coffee Road in both directions between Truxtun Avenue and Stockdale Highway Thursday morning, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.

Multiple businesses in the area have also closed, including the entire Town and Country Village Shopping Center due to the gas leak.

Just before 10 a.m. BFD responded to a gas leak in Southwest Bakersfield off Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway.

The fire department urges those in the area to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

It is unknown at this time when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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