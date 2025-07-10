Gas prices continue to decrease, despite expected rise from new CARB regulations

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You may be looking to fill up on the summer fun without spending too much to fill up your tank.

But the AAA Southern California division says you don’t need to pump the brakes on your summer break.

In late June, CARB announced its updated Low Carbon Fuel Standard Regulation, or LCFS, that started on July 1st.

Multiple sources anticipated a big hike in prices to kick off the month; but Gianella Ghiglino with AAA of Southern California said that’s not what they're currently tracking.

“The fact that we’re not seeing that significant impact on the gas prices is because oil prices continue to trade at about $65 a barrel after the Middle East ceasefire, putting downward pressure on gas prices locally and nationwide,” said Ghiglino.

According to the CARB website, there are two expected changes affecting fuel prices: California's gas tax and the fuel standard.

The gas tax introduces a 1.6 cent per gallon increase– this is mandated by the legislature.

On the other hand, the LCFS is estimated to add between five and eight cents per gallon.

But so far, both Bakersfield and California as a whole have actually seen a decrease.

“This is the fourth week in a row where we’re seeing a gradual decline,” said Ghiglino. “Right now, gas prices are lower than they were last week, so that’s always a good sign for people at the pump.”

Ghiglino added that while AAA cannot predict gas prices, they remind drivers that summer is a busy time of travel, so the demand is typically high this time of year.

Tips to save on gas include carpooling and keeping up with your car’s maintenance.

