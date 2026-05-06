'General Fire' burning near Highway 58 east of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A fire burning near Highway 58 east of Bakersfield has grown to about 25 acres, with reports of rapid growth.

The General Fire is burning just west of where Highway 223 and Highway 58 intersect, east of Bakersfield. Smoke from the fire has been reported obscuring some lanes on Highway 58, though the roadway remains open.

Most of the fire's growth has been moving away from the highway, pushing to the east.

The fire is continuing to be monitored.

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