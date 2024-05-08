Give Big Kern 2024 breaks record for funds raised

Give Big Kern celebrates its annual fundraiser.

Give Big Kern raised over one million dollars during their 2024 fundraiser

The event took place on May 7, 2024

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over 100 organizations are receiving more than one million dollars, all in a day’s work.

Give Big Kern has changed the lives for those involved in more than 150 nonprofits– all in Kern county. With the love and support of the community, Give Big Kern has raised more than $4.2 million since 2016. And this number keeps growing!

In 2023, Give Big Kern raised $965,893 for 137 nonprofits, breaking their record. While we’re still waiting for numbers to come in for 2024, more than one million dollars has already been raised before 3 p.m.

One of those organizations is Upside Academy Inc.

NaTesha Johnson, president of Upside Academy Inc, said the non-profit provides community opportunities to youth in Kern.

“Our non-profits, they are the hub of Bakersfield and it keeps us going,” said Johnson. “Bakersfield is a giving community.”

Another organization is the Empowerment Dess Perkins foundation.

Founder Odessa Perkins, who is a survivor herself, said funds raised from Give Big Kern goes towards aiding human trafficking victims and at-risk youth.

“The generosity of Kern County is unmatched,” Perkins said.

Give Big Kern 2024 closes at midnight on May 7.

