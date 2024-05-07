Watch Now
Give Big Kern 2024: help out your favorite nonprofit

Posted at 10:17 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 13:17:38-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An opportunity to help your favorite non-profit is taking place on Tuesday.

Give Big Kern 2024 is underway, where you can donate money or make a volunteer pledge!

According to the event, since 2016, Give Big Kern has raised more than $4.2 million for more than 100 non-profits in Kern County.

Last year was a record-breaking year, where nearly a million dollars was raised.

If you want to donate money or your time this year, visit their website.

23ABC, a diamond sponsor of the event, was live on Tuesday morning and will live Tuesday evening!

