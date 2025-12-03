Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Golden $100 bill sparked confrontation before alleged murder

Alfred Juarez Jr. allegedly killed his father after confrontation over golden $100 bill, with video surveillance capturing the attack, according to court documents
Court Docs: Golden $100 Bill Sparked Deadly Father-Son Fight
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Court documents obtained by 23ABC reveal new details in the death investigation of Alfred Juarez Sr., a man allegedly beaten and killed by his son, Alfred Juarez Jr.

The incident occurred on October 13 at a residence on Chandler Way in Bakersfield.

According to the documents, Juarez Jr.'s mother told investigators that he and his father got into a confrontation the night before the alleged killing over a "golden 100-dollar bill." However, the mother said the confrontation did not become physical.

This occurred a day before video surveillance allegedly captured Juarez Jr. following Juarez Sr. out of a home and punching him in the head, before spinning him around and forcefully removing keys from his belt, according to the documents.

Juarez Jr. then took his vehicle without permission, the documents state.

Juarez Jr. faces first-degree murder among other charges and is set to be in court on December 8.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

