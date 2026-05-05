Golden Empire Transit seeks rider feedback in new survey

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Golden Empire Transit District is asking riders to share their experiences with its bus services through a new survey launching this week.

The agency wants to learn about rider experiences, including bus reliability, cleanliness, and safety.

Riders can take the survey on board buses May 6-14. The survey is also available online at 2026GetRiderSurvey.com through May 31.

Participants will be entered to win a $50 gift card.

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