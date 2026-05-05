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Golden Empire Transit seeks rider feedback in new survey

Riders can take the survey on buses May 6-14 or online through May 31 for a chance to win a $50 gift card.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Golden Empire Transit launches rider survey for bus feedback
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Golden Empire Transit District is asking riders to share their experiences with its bus services through a new survey launching this week.

The agency wants to learn about rider experiences, including bus reliability, cleanliness, and safety.

Riders can take the survey on board buses May 6-14. The survey is also available online at 2026GetRiderSurvey.com through May 31.

Participants will be entered to win a $50 gift card.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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