Golden Empire Transit to hold public hearing on Bakersfield transit needs

Residents can share feedback at 4:30 p.m. meeting while some bus routes remain suspended for Presidents' Day
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Golden Empire Transit will hold a public hearing on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. to discuss unmet transit needs in Bakersfield.

The hearing will take place at the Kern Council of Governments Board Room on 19th Street. Residents are invited to share comments and testimony about transit needs in the community.

Also, in observance of Presidents' Day Monday, Golden Empire Transit is operating alternate bus routes. Routes 47, 81, 82, 83, and 84 will not be operating.

For more specific route information, residents can call 869-2438 or visit GetBus.org. The district office will be closed, but the downtown customer service center will remain open. The customer service telephone line will also be operational.

