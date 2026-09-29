Gov. Newsom signs bill requiring more accountability in child abuse cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a new law aimed at strengthening protections and accountability in cases involving the sexual abuse of children.

AB 2273, also known as the SCRIVNER Act, requires prosecutors to explain on the record why certain charges that would make a defendant ineligible for mental health diversion were not pursued when the alleged facts support those charges.

The law also requires the California Department of Justice, after completing an investigation and determining that an elected official committed specified rape-related crimes against a minor, to file criminal charges within 30 days.

The legislation comes in response to testimony from Robert Scrivner, who described allegations stemming from a 2024 incident involving his father, former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner.

During his testimony, the teen recounted confronting his father after the alleged incident.

“My sibling came downstairs crying to me that their own father had done the unspeakable,” he said. “I then walked upstairs to confront my father to protect my sibling, and during the altercation, my older brother and I had to take a firearm away from him. After that, I underwent surgery on my right arm because of injuries I suffered during the physical abuse at my father’s hands.”In December, a judge granted Zack Scrivner mental health diversion, a program that allows certain defendants to receive treatment instead of prosecution. If completed successfully, the charges against him could be dismissed.

The case has drawn criticism from state lawmakers, including Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains, who questioned why additional charges were not filed.

