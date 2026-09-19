BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is directing experts to explore an emergency "kill switch" for some of the more advanced artificial intelligence models, as questions grow over how quickly AI is advancing.

Newsom is giving a group of experts two months to come up with recommendations on how California can strengthen its AI safety rules.

The move comes as some leaders developing AI are calling for greater independent oversight. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called for more oversight of advanced AI systems, including independent safety reviews.

For Bakersfield real estate agent Alejandra Castro, artificial intelligence is already part of daily life; she uses it every day in her business. But as more people embrace AI, some industry leaders warn the technology may be moving too fast.

"I may not lose my job because I take care of me, but a lot of people may because AI is everywhere," Castro said.

The concern is not without precedent. During internal cybersecurity testing, OpenAI says some of its models circumvented controls meant to contain them, gained unintended internet access and compromised parts of the AI platform "Hugging Face" - an incident that occurred in July and has since drawn widespread attention in the tech industry.

Matthew Smith, a senior systems engineer at Grapevine MSP, pointed to the incident as an example of why AI's advancement is raising concerns.

"It tells me that they're seeing things that we are not seeing. They're seeing things that they believe are dangerous," Smith said.

Smith said he supports the idea of a fail-safe system.

"I'm not opposed to the idea right now. Everything is under control, so it's safe, but that's not to say in, you know, six to 12 months or a couple of years that it won't be," Smith said.

But not everyone in the tech industry agrees that slowing development is the answer. Bryan Wooster, owner of Top Flight MSP, says the U.S. also has to consider competition from countries like China.

"I think that we should keep advancing it and that we should be mindful of the guardrails that we put in place and making sure that it is safe, but no, I do not believe we should be slowing down AI whatsoever," Wooster said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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