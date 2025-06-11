Governor Newsom Slams Trump

Newsom criticizes President Trump

Claims Trump acted without consulting state leaders

Accuses ICE agents of going after nonviolent community members

In the aftermath of weekend protests in Los Angeles, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday evening condemned President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy thousands of military personnel to the region.

Trump authorized the deployment of 2,000 National Guard members and more than 700 active-duty Marines in response to unrest sparked by the demonstrations.

“But we do not want our streets militarized by our own armed forces, not in L.A., not in California, not anywhere,” Newsom said.

According to the governor, 220 people have been arrested so far. He said anyone inciting violence would be held accountable and claimed local law enforcement had the situation under control before military involvement escalated tensions.

Newsom said the president did not consult with California leaders and called the deployment “a brazen abuse of power.”

“Trump is pulling a military dragnet all across Los Angeles, well beyond his stated intent to just go after violent and serious criminals,” he said.

Newsom also accused federal immigration agents of targeting vulnerable communities.

“ICE agents are targeting students, dish washers, gardeners, and day laborers,” he said. “Donald Trump’s government isn’t protecting our communities, they’re traumatizing our communities, and that seems to be the entire point.”

The governor also pointed to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack as evidence that Trump is indifferent to lawlessness and accused the former president of undermining democratic rights.

“Trump and his loyalists thrive on division because it allows them to take more power and exert even more control,” Newsom said.

He ended his address by urging Californians not to give in to fear or pressure.

Newsom said he would continue to fight for the people of California, and asked residents not to give Trump your fealty, your silence, or to be complicit in this moment.

