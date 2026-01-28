Grand jury report exposes major emergency preparedness failures in Kern County government operations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new report reveals serious gaps in Kern County's disaster preparedness, with the grand jury demanding immediate action to address critical safety deficiencies.

The grand jury found the county's Office of Emergency Services has been without a permanent manager for months, leaving a crucial leadership void during a time when emergency preparedness is essential.

The report shows not all cities have current disaster plans. Less than 10% of residents have emergency go bags ready, highlighting widespread lack of preparation among the community.

With nearly 150,000 residents over age 60, the county struggles to coordinate evacuation assistance for elderly and disabled residents. This represents a significant vulnerability in emergency response capabilities.

The grand jury is demanding immediate action to fix these critical safety gaps.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

