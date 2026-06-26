Grand Prix 5k races return for 2nd year at Panorama Vista Preserve

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Supernovas Runclub is hosting its second annual Summer Grand Prix 5k races at the Panorama Vista Preserve. Runners of all ages and skill levels are welcome.

Coach Eduardo Rocha says the cross-country style races offer a fun challenge for local runners, and the location is key. Rocha says he considers the Panorama Vista Preserve to be one of Bakersfield's best-kept secrets, and he hopes that these races inspire more people to visit the preserve regularly.

Races are held on Saturdays throughout the summer: June 27, July 11, and July 25. There are three divisions: Youth, ages 8-13, High School, ages 14-17, and Adult, ages 18-99. To beat the heat, the first wave of runners starts at 6:15 a.m., with the second wave at 7:00 a.m.

A new program this year is to encourage volunteers to get involved. If you volunteer at a race, Rocha says you can register for a later one for free, or transfer the free registration to a friend or family member.

Rocha says all donations go directly to support the Panorama Vista Preserve. To learn more about the races, visit the website here.

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