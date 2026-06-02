Grass fire closes westbound Highway 58 near Sterling, smoke fills lanes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Smoke from a grass fire is covering the westbound lanes of Highway 58 near Sterling.

The Sterling Fire is burning between Owens and Sterling along Highway 58. Authorities have shut down westbound Highway 58, at least in part, due to the fire.

Smoke is visible from the Mount Vernon area, blanketing westbound lanes of the highway.

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