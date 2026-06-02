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Grass fire closes westbound Highway 58 near Sterling, smoke fills lanes

The Sterling Fire is burning between Owens and Sterling, forcing a closure of westbound Highway 58.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Grass Fire Impacting Traffic on HIghway 58
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Smoke from a grass fire is covering the westbound lanes of Highway 58 near Sterling.

The Sterling Fire is burning between Owens and Sterling along Highway 58. Authorities have shut down westbound Highway 58, at least in part, due to the fire.

Smoke is visible from the Mount Vernon area, blanketing westbound lanes of the highway.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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