Greenfield Baseball Association celebrates 65th anniversary with community opening day in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Greenfield Baseball Association in Bakersfield is celebrating its 65th anniversary with a community-based opening day on Saturday, April 11 at the GBA Field in Bakersfield.

The organization is known for being one of the longest-running Little Leagues in the area. The league offers opportunities for players ages 6 to 15, including softball for girls, focusing on teaching each group the fundamentals and helping them grow in the sport.

In his first year leading the Angels, head coach Guadalupe Valdes is fired up to pass on his knowledge and love of the game to his players.

"I enjoy coaching them and watching them learn. I feel like I am sharing with them my love for the game. Once they start picking it up and learning it, you can start seeing their love for the game as well. It motivates them to excel on the field," Guadalupe Valdes said.

Second baseman Bianca Mosqueda is looking forward to first season with the association.

"I really like the league! I get to meet new friends and learn about the sport. I'm very excited for this upcoming season, I feel the joy in my body!" Mosqueda said.

Veteran players are guiding the newcomers, showing them the ropes and reinforcing that a team is only as strong as its weakest link.

"I want to teach them all the basic mechanics, how to ground the ball and stuff like that. I've learned when you ground the ball to put your hand over your glove. So, if it has a bad hop then your hand is there to protect you, then you can bare hand it and throw," right fielder Leo Valdes said.

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