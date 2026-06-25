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Grimmway Farms employee dies after tractor rolls off Highway 166 in Cuyama, catches fire

A Grimmway Farms employee died June 17 after the tractor he was driving rolled off Highway 166 in Cuyama and caught fire, according to Cal Fire.
Grimmway Farms
SAM HOYLE / 23ABC
Grimmway Farms
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Grimmway Farms employee was killed in a work-related accident on June 17 shortly after noon.

According to Cal Fire, the employee was driving a tractor when, for an unknown reason, it rolled off Highway 166 in Cuyama and caught fire. The San Luis Obispo County Coroner's Office said the employee suffered severe burns and succumbed to his injuries.

The employee worked for Grimmway Farms through a farm labor contractor. CalOSHA is investigating the accident.

Grimmway Farms issued a statement following the incident.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the employee's family, loved ones, and coworkers during this difficult time."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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