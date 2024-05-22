Hall Ambulance honors workers who answer the call 365 days a year

Video shows Hall Ambulance sharing the importance of honoring EMS workers on the 50th Anniversary of National EMS Week.

Amid a nationwide EMS shortage, Hall Ambulance says they hope their EMT Academy can help ease the shortage locally, and they're grateful for the staff who work tirelessly to care for Kern.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's National EMS Week, and Hall Ambulance is honoring its personnel. 23ABC'S Grace Laverriere visited their downtown Bakersfield office to learn about how they're honoring the EMS workers who provide life-saving care year-round.

“We’ve been a part of that history," Mark Corum said.

Corum is the director of media services for Hall Ambulance. He tells me that the company has been serving Kern County since 1971.

Three years later, in 1974, then President Gerald Ford designated this week in May National EMS Week to honor emergency service workers—making 2024 the 50th anniversary.

“Back then, all you needed to work on an ambulance was an advanced first aid card,” Corum said.

Today, many advancements are made to provide life-saving care.

“So we’ve seen not only the training and the certification change and evolve, but even the ambulances that we respond to people in need of medical aid in,” Corum said.

Corum says Hall Ambulance has over 100 ambulances across Kern, and they provide service to 94% of the County.

He says a recent advancement Hall Ambulance made was adding paramedic first responders. Those paramedics can respond to 911 calls individually in separate vehicles, Corum says. Using their skills, Corum says they can assess a medical situation and then decide if an ambulance is necessary.

“And so that frees up the paramedic to respond to the next high-level request for medical aid," Corum said.

23ABC recently reported on the national EMT shortage, pulling data from the American Ambulance Association that says overall turnover among paramedics and EMTs ranges from 20 to 30% annually.

“There is an EMT shortage, a paramedic shortage not only in the state of California, but across the nation," said Corum. "But this is one way we can work to offset that.”

Corum says Hall Ambulance’s EMT Academy could help address the shortage, and the next academy recruitment begins on May 24. The Academy provides free training for anyone, regardless of experience level, to get them started on their EMS career. To apply for the upcoming academy, visit their website.

On the 50th anniversary of EMS week, Corum says it’s necessary to thank those who–when the call comes in—answer it, 365 days a year.

“It’s important that we take pause. These EMTs and paramedics, dispatchers and all of our support staff, they work tirelessly.”

In addition to hosting an employee barbecue to kick off EMS week, Hall Ambulance is providing all workers with cooling towels and specialized 50th Anniversary belt buckles.

