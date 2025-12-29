Hard Rock Casino Tejon guests win over $226,000 in back-to-back holiday weekend jackpots

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two lucky guests at Hard Rock Casino Tejon hit major jackpots totaling more than $226,000 within 24 hours of each other over the holiday weekend.

The first jackpot struck Saturday morning at 1:27 a.m., when a guest from Los Angeles won $102,364. The second major win followed Sunday morning at 3:15 a.m., when a guest from Bakersfield hit a $124,246 jackpot.

These back-to-back wins come after Hard Rock Casino Tejon announced over $40 million in jackpots paid out since opening, highlighting the momentum and player excitement since the casino's grand opening in November.

"We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate these incredible jackpot wins with our guests," Chris Kelley, president of Hard Rock Casino Tejon, said. "Moments like these are what make Hard Rock Casino Tejon special, and we couldn't be happier for both winners at such an exciting moment."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

