Hard Rock Tejon is seeking hundreds of employees for its new casino operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's the hiring event that many people in all neighborhoods of Kern County have been waiting for since the Hard Rock Tejon announced plans to build a new casino. The All Property hiring event is taking place at the Dignity Health Arena, Theater, and Convention Center in downtown Bakersfield.

Chris Kelley, President of Hard Rock Tejon, joined Mike Hart on Good Morning Kern County to talk about plans to hire hundreds of people over the next two days.

It runs from 10 am to 2 pm on Tuesday, August 26th, and from 2 pm to 6 pm on Wednesday, August 27th.

Organizers ask that you apply online in advance, bring a resume, and a valid ID.

