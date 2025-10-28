Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hearing delayed for supervisor's husband seeking mental health diversion

Fernando Jara, accused of threatening wife Leticia Perez, seeks entry into diversion program that could lead to case dismissal if completed successfully
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A hearing to determine whether Fernando Jara, the husband of Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez, is a suitable candidate for mental health diversion has been postponed to November 12.

In August, Jara's defense counsel announced plans to file paperwork illustrating why Jara, who is accused of threatening his wife, should be considered for mental health diversion.

Mental health diversion programs allow defendants with qualifying mental health conditions to receive treatment instead of traditional prosecution. Successful completion of the program requirements can result in case dismissal.

Jara faces charges related to allegedly threatening Perez. The case has drawn attention due to Perez's role as a Kern County supervisor.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

