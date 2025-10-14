Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hearing delayed for woman accused in fatal March crash

Correa admitted awareness of drunk driving dangers and had blood alcohol level of 0.088%, court documents show
Court date delayed for driver in deadly DUI crash that killed couple
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The court date for Anabell Correa, the driver accused in a deadly DUI crash in March that claimed the lives of a married couple, has been pushed to December.

In the probable cause declaration obtained by 23ABC, Correa admitted that she was aware of the dangers of driving drunk.

According to documents, she had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.088% and was driving without a license.

Correa faces 10 charges related to the crash, eight of which are felonies.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

