Hearing delayed for woman accused in fatal March crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The court date for Anabell Correa, the driver accused in a deadly DUI crash in March that claimed the lives of a married couple, has been pushed to December.

In the probable cause declaration obtained by 23ABC, Correa admitted that she was aware of the dangers of driving drunk.

According to documents, she had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.088% and was driving without a license.

Correa faces 10 charges related to the crash, eight of which are felonies.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

