Heat safety for hikers: safety steps for hiking in the Kern County heat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Matt Thorp is a preserve ranger at the Wind Wolves Preserve, a nonprofit owned and operated by the Wildlands Conservancy, and it serves as a hotspot for hikers.

“We want to make sure that everyone, including their four-legged companions, is well taken care of,” said Thorp.

But as temperatures climb, the Wind Wolves Preserve reminds hikers of important heat safety tips.

“The most common mistake is that oftentimes, visitors who might not be acclimated to the heat is that they underestimate the conditions or they take themselves for granted, and they will come out and actually set out on a hike on an empty stomach,” said Thorp.

Christian Avila, who hikes weekly, joked sarcastically, “Bring no water. You gotta thug it out the whole day.” He then corrected himself: “No, obviously, yeah, bring plenty of water.”

Avila is clearly joking in the first half, but brings up a good point—staying hydrated.

Thorp suggests drinking eight ounces of water every fifteen minutes. If you want to take this a step further, he also recommends taking a sip of a drink with electrolytes in it, such as Gatorade, every 15 minutes as well.

He says you should be drinking before you even leave home.

“Making sure that they’re properly hydrated before coming out and not just once they’re out here and then they start sweating or start feeling thirsty, it’s already a bit too late,” said Thorp.

And on hot days, to leave early.

Thorp also advises dog owners to put in some extra planning.

“I usually really urge visitors with dogs to actually do the San Emigdio Trail because the trailhead for that trail and the Willows area… there’s a total of five creek crossings,” said Thorp. “So it actually allows the hiker to move at the pace of the dog so that the dog can actually take breaks, drink water, soak itself, and also be in the shade.”

If you’re out on a hike and you realize you are not feeling well, Thorp says to call 9-1-1 before calling staff.

“... Because once that call is placed, normally emergency responders will reach out to us to get a better layout of where it is that they need to go, and then we will act accordingly,” said Thorp.

Plan for your hike by checking out the 23ABC weather forecast.

Here’s a list of some heat safety steps to take:

Finish hikes before noon. Bring plenty of water for you, your family, and your dog. Dress in light, breathable clothing. Bring light snacks, such as granola bars or fruit. Wear sun protection. Take shade breaks. Know the signs of heat illness. In an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

