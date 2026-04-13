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Heavy police presence blocks Knotts Street area in East Bakersfield

The Kern County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol are investigating a scene west of North Baker Street.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Heavy police presence blocks Knotts Street
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A heavy police presence is blocking off a portion of Knotts Street in East Bakersfield Monday morning as the Kern County Sheriff's Office investigates the area.

The investigation is focused west of North Baker Street, where a portion of the road has been closed to traffic. The California Highway Patrol is also on the scene assisting with the response.

Minimal information is available at this time. This story will be updated as more details are learned.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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