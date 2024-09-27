Heroes for Hearts: Local nonprofit prepares to host annual fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — HEARTS Connection is preparing to host its annual fundraiser on Oct. 5 at Yokuts Park in Bakersfield. The nonprofit supports families and children with special needs.

A local nonprofit is preparing for its annual fundraiser in October. HEARTS Connection, which stands for “Help Encourage Advocate Resources Training Support,” supports families with children who have special needs in Kern through support groups and outreach services.

“As a parent, you are your child’s best advocate. and when I came to HEARTS, they were very supportive and gave me the information I needed to help my child succeed in school,” Shawna Fulfer said.

“Our mission is to enhance the lives of children and adults with disabilities and empower the families to be the best advocates because that’s our only voice,” Grace Cruz, HEARTS Resource Specialist, said.

Through grants and community support, the nonprofit offers parent support groups, helps navigate their child’s IEP, or individualized education program, in both English and Spanish, and provides tools to help every child succeed.

Coming up on October 5, they are hosting their annual “Heroes for Hearts” fundraiser at Yokuts Park in Bakersfield. They say the community is welcome to attend to make connections and learn more about the types of services they offer.

“My only goal was to have a successful child when I came to HEARTS and they were able to support me in that,” Fulfer said.

HEARTS says registration is open right up until the day of the event, and tickets can be purchasedhere. For more information about HEARTS, visit their websiteandsocial mediapages.

