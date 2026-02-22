Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Highway 58 was closed briefly due to an individual on the roadway

CHP brought out numerous officers to assist a man in distress
HWY58 OVERHEAD SHOT
Grace Laverriere, 23ABC
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Highway 58 was closed for just over an hour Saturday, after CHP officers encountered a person hiding near an overpass.
The incident was called in around 2 pm, concerning an individual in distress near the 58 and Oswell bridge.
Officials tell 23ABC that the person was uncooperative and required a larger police presence.
Several officers then moved to confront the person, who was eventually taken into custody.
No one was injured.
The person was reportedly taken to Kern Medical for a mental health evaluation.
23ABC will share more details as they become available.

