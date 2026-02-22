Highway 58 was closed briefly due to an individual on the roadway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Highway 58 was closed for just over an hour Saturday, after CHP officers encountered a person hiding near an overpass.

The incident was called in around 2 pm, concerning an individual in distress near the 58 and Oswell bridge.

Officials tell 23ABC that the person was uncooperative and required a larger police presence.

Several officers then moved to confront the person, who was eventually taken into custody.

No one was injured.

The person was reportedly taken to Kern Medical for a mental health evaluation.

23ABC will share more details as they become available.

